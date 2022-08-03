SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 5.4% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 8,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,914,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoundHound AI stock. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 736,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. SoundHound AI accounts for approximately 14.4% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoundHound AI



SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

