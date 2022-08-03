SouthState Corp Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

