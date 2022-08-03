SouthState Corp Has $5.89 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.56 and a 200 day moving average of $239.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

