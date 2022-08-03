SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the period. SouthState Corp owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

