SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $3,887,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $531.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

