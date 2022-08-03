S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.35-$11.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.80. 34,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in S&P Global by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,921,000 after buying an additional 577,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.