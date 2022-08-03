SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,329. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

