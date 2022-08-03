SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 166,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,992. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

