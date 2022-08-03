Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY22 guidance at $3.75-3.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.