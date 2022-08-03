Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $307,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 251,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

