Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.73.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 892,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,678.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,407 shares of company stock worth $4,328,707 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

