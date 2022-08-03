Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,551. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

