Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.30. 553,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 211,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 30.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2005502 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.