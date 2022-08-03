Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Hits $69.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

