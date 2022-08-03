Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 2,376,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
