Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 2,376,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $360.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

