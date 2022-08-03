Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 823,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

