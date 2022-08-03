Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SWEF opened at GBX 91.46 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,840.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.78. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.23).

In related news, insider John Whittle bought 10,000 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($11,150.59).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

