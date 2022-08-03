State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $84.87 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $84,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

