State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone worth $103,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

