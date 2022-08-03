State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,973 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $67,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

