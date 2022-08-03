Step Finance Market Cap Reaches $168,010.23 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $168,010.23 and approximately $188,557.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00622998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035446 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
