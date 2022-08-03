Step Finance Market Cap Reaches $168,010.23 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $168,010.23 and approximately $188,557.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00622998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035446 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.