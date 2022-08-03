Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
STRL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The firm has a market cap of $752.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
