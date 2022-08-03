Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4 %

STRL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The firm has a market cap of $752.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

