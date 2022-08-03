StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

