StockNews.com Downgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Sell

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

NKTR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 3,060,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,956. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $832.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

