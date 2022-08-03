StockNews.com Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 190,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.42.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

