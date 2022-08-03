StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 3.2 %

AACG opened at $1.91 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.34.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

