StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Up 3.3 %
EML opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.