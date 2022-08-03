StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 3.3 %

EML opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

