StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

