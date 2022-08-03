StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Security National Financial stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Recommended Stories
