StockNews.com Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NYSE HCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. 27,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,156. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.11 million, a P/E ratio of -182.32 and a beta of 0.69.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 183,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

