StockNews.com Lowers Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Kforce stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,506. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36.

Insider Activity at Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

