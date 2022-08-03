StockNews.com Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 126,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myers Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.