StockNews.com Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Myers Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 126,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
