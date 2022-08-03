StockNews.com Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.40.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.57 and a beta of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
