STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 2,644,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.