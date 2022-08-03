Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.66

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as low as $30.56. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 7,569 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.