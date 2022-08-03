Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.66

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as low as $30.56. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 7,569 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Featured Stories
