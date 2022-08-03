Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.55. 11,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.07. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

