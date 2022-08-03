Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $387,430.27 and approximately $19.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

