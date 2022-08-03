Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,929. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

