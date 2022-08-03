Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,243.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $879,862.47 and $1,243.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00682849 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,444,564 coins and its circulating supply is 46,744,564 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

