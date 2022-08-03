Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 123.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $2.83 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 191.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,309,752 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.