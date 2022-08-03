Swirge Tops One Day Volume of $63,070.00 (SWG)

Swirge (SWG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Swirge has a market cap of $913,703.01 and approximately $63,070.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swirge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swirge has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035377 BTC.
Swirge Profile
Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swirge is swirgepay.com.
