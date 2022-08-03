Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE SWCH remained flat at $33.91 on Wednesday. 2,284,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,877. Switch has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

