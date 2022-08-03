T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.