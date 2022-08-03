Taraxa (TARA) One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Taraxa (TARA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Taraxa has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Taraxa has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project.

Buying and Selling Taraxa

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

