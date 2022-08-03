Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

TARO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,298. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.