Taseko Mines (TKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.31. 21,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,490. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Taseko Mines

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.73.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.