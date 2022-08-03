Taseko Mines (TKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter.
Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.31. 21,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,490. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
