Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

