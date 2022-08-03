Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

