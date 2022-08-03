Telos Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars.

