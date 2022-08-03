Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $312,135.84 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $312,135.84 and $17.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

