Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPLWF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.